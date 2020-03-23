Swiss Olympic joins calls for postponing Tokyo 2020 Games

Switzerland's top sports body called on Monday for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be postponed, joining appeals to the International Olympic Committee to put the event on hold while the coronavirus pandemic rages.

"Under these conditions, we do not believe that a fair, global Olympic Games in the sense of the Olympic movement are possible. That is why we applied to the IOC for a postponement," Swiss Olympic President Juerg Stahl said in a statement.

