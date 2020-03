3 new cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Monday said that three new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state, taking the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu to 12. "Three new COVID-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu - 25-year-old who had returned from London, 48-year-old had returned from London and 54-year-old resident of Anna Nagar," Vijayabaskar said.

"All three are in isolation and treatment," added Vijayabaskar. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Monday said that restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC will be imposed in the state till March 31 in the wake of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The order will come into effect from March 24 at 6 pm. However, the shops of essential products such as milk, vegetable and grocery will remain open and exempt from the order. (ANI)

