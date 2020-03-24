Left Menu
Brazil needs up to $78 bln to fight coronavirus crisis -Congress leader

  • Updated: 24-03-2020 01:27 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 01:27 IST
Brazil will need between 300 and 400 billion reais ($78.1 billion) to fight the coronavirus crisis and its economic fallout, Lower House Speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Monday.

Maia added that a bill to lay out the budget Brazil will need will be introduced no later than Tuesday. ($1 = 5.1224 reais)

