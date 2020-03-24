AfDB reveals its strategies against spreading coronavirus

Recently, the African Development Bank has declared health and safety measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in countries where it has a presence, including its headquarters in Abidjan. The measures include telecommuting, video conferencing in lieu of physical meetings, the suspension of visits to Bank buildings, and the cancellation of all travel, meetings, and conferences, until further notice.

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina made the announcements at a Bank-wide virtual Town Hall meeting from the institution's headquarters in Abidjan. He stated that the measures were being taken in the best interest of public health and safety. "My primary responsibility is to you, to make sure you are safe, to make sure your families are safe, to make sure you can function where you are under the best possible conditions health and security wise," he said.

AfDB has already taken several other steps to counter an escalation of the virus, including a 14-day self-quarantine for employees returning from high-risk countries. Other multilateral institutions in Asia, Europe, and Latin America have taken similar actions to prevent the spread of the virus.

"Please do not panic. Measures are being taken. The situation deserves that we change how we work and where we work from," Adesina said.

