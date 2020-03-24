Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jordan extends coronavirus curfew, to deliver food to homes nationwide

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 03:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 03:31 IST
Jordan extends coronavirus curfew, to deliver food to homes nationwide

Jordan said on Monday it would extend a curfew indefinitely and promised it would begin to deliver food and essential goods across the country to homes during a tight lockdown to try to rein in the spread of the coronavirus. Minister of State for Media Amjad Adailah said the government had made arrangements with municipal councils to deliver enough bread, water, gas cylinders and basic medicines across the country for the rest of the week.

The authorities worry lifting the curfew for a few hours for people would create panic buying and hoarding of supplies that would risk the accelerating spread of the virus. "We have to prepare ourselves for a difficult period," Adailah told state media.

Confirmed cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in the country of 10 million have steadily risen within a week to 127 people from six. There have been no deaths. Jordan announced a nationwide curfew on Saturday under draconian emergency laws that give authorities sweeping powers that restrict civil and political rights.

"Jordanian authorities should stick by their commitment not to abridge basic rights under the state of emergency and to ensure that all measures taken are necessary and proportional to the threat posed by the pandemic,” said Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at U.S based Human Rights Watch. King Abdullah in a televised appearance also implored his countrymen to avoid going out and respect the curfew to help combat the virus that has infected more than 367,000 people worldwide.

The country has deployed thousands of troops at checkpoints in main cities to ensure the curfew was heeded, saying many residents had flouted earlier calls to stay home. "There are people who do not know the extent of the danger that is lurking and insist on breaking the law," said army spokesman Brigadier General Mukhles al Mufleh, adding more than 800 people had been arrested.

Interior Minister Salameh Hamad told Al Mamlaka news channel that security forces had prepared four prisons to place violators in custody for two weeks ahead of pressing charges. "We won't be lenient with anyone who violates the law," he said.

Humanitarian groups say many of Jordan's poor, who make up the majority of the population, are already suffering from scarce food supplies and would be further hurt by an extended curfew. The government has said it will help low income wage earners by delivering subsidized bread and food items that have a cap on their retail prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Deliveroo launches 'essentials' service in Britain to help isolators

Britains Deliveroo announced two services on Tuesday that could help people who are self-isolating due to the coronavirus - the first supplying essentials such as tinned goods, pasta and household items, and secondly, a tie-up with Marks S...

UK to raise contactless card payment limit to 45 pounds in April

Britain will raise the spending limit for contactless card payments to 45 pounds 52 from 30 pounds on April 1 to support consumers during the coronavirus outbreak, the UK Finance industry association said on Tuesday.This will give more peop...

U.S. military to send field hospitals to New York, Seattle

The U.S. military is preparing to deploy field hospitals to New York and Seattle, the Pentagon said on Monday, as its top civilian and military leaders acknowledged for the first time that the coronavirus pandemic could impact military read...

UPDATE 4-Singapore Air's 'greatest challenge' prompts cuts affecting 10,000 staff

Singapore Airlines SIA will cut capacity by 96, ground almost its entire fleet and impose cost cuts affecting about 10,000 staff because of coronavirus travel curbs it described as the greatest challenge it has ever faced.The global aviatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020