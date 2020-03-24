Left Menu
Development News Edition

German state to take in Italian virus patients

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 04:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 04:08 IST
German state to take in Italian virus patients

Hospitals in the German state of Saxony will take on at least six Italian coronavirus patients who are unable to receive treatment in their own country, state premier Michael Kretschmer has said. "The Italian government asked us a few days ago whether we could help by taking care of patients who are not being taken care of in Italy," Kretschmer said on Monday.

Following consultation with doctors over hospital capacity in the eastern German state, Saxony has agreed to welcome six Italian patients to hospitals in the cities of Dresden and Leipzig, he added. "In Italy they are now making an ethically very difficult decision... choosing six people to be put in the aeroplane," said the state premier.

Kretschmer said that the treatment of Italian patients would be a chance for doctors in Saxony to learn about the novel coronavirus, and also a sign of solidarity. "This is a very important sign that we are also able to help others," he said.

German news agency DPA, meanwhile, reported without citing sources that a total of eight patients would be transported to Germany. Italy has been the country worst hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic, with a world-topping death toll of over 6,000.

With its health service has been stretched to breaking point, other countries such as Russia and the Czech Republic have also offered aid. Germany has registered over 22,000 cases according to the latest figures from the Robert Koch Institute for public health.

Saxony is one of the lesser affected of the country's 16 states, with only 658 cases so far. Last weekend, three other German states on the French border announced that they would take care of patients from the eastern region of France, which has also been badly hit by the outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Chile will delay bond issue to upgrade to fund coronavirus aid plan

The Chilean government said on Monday it would delay a bond issue planned for Wednesday to add additional financing needs for a recently announced emergency package to safeguard jobs amid the coronavirus outbreak.The finance ministry previo...

Deliveroo launches 'essentials' service in Britain to help isolators

Britains Deliveroo announced two services on Tuesday that could help people who are self-isolating due to the coronavirus - the first supplying essentials such as tinned goods, pasta and household items, and secondly, a tie-up with Marks S...

UK to raise contactless card payment limit to 45 pounds in April

Britain will raise the spending limit for contactless card payments to 45 pounds 52 from 30 pounds on April 1 to support consumers during the coronavirus outbreak, the UK Finance industry association said on Tuesday.This will give more peop...

U.S. military to send field hospitals to New York, Seattle

The U.S. military is preparing to deploy field hospitals to New York and Seattle, the Pentagon said on Monday, as its top civilian and military leaders acknowledged for the first time that the coronavirus pandemic could impact military read...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020