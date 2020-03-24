Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
Japanese biopharmaceutical firm Anges Inc said on Tuesday it and partner Osaka University had completed development of a prophylactic DNA vaccine against the new coronavirus and that it would begin testing it in animals soon.
Shares of Anges were untraded with a glut of buy orders in early morning.
There are now more than 350,000 cases of coronavirus infections globally and over 15,000 deaths resulting from the disease it causes, called COVID-19.
