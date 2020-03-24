Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 05:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 05:46 IST
Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals

Japanese biopharmaceutical firm Anges Inc said on Tuesday it and partner Osaka University had completed development of a prophylactic DNA vaccine against the new coronavirus and that it would begin testing it in animals soon.

Shares of Anges were untraded with a glut of buy orders in early morning.

There are now more than 350,000 cases of coronavirus infections globally and over 15,000 deaths resulting from the disease it causes, called COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Mnuchin expresses hope a deal is 'very close' on $2 trillion coronavirus aid package in U.S. Senate

A far-reaching coronavirus economic stimulus package remained stalled in the U.S. Senate on Monday as lawmakers haggled over its provisions, but the U.S. Treasury secretary voiced confidence a deal would be reached soon. Democrats said the ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rebound, Fed pits endless QE against economic reality

Asian stocks rebounded sharply on Tuesday as the U.S. Federal Reserves promise of bottomless dollar funding eased painful strains in financial markets, even if it could not soften the immediate economic hit of the coronavirus. While Wall St...

India's poor, hammered by coronavirus lockdown, fear for future

Shaikh Bahaduresha, 31, lived on Mumbais streets for two months last year, unable to make ends meet on his meagre taxi-driving profits of roughly 5 a day. After he got married in December, his wife put some money towards renting a small apa...

Fnatic moves atop Group B in ESL Pro League Europe

Fnatic edged forZe 2-1 on Monday to gain sole possession of first place in Group B during the opening phase of the ESL Pro League Season 11s European competition. In the other Monday action, all in Group B, North swept BIG 2-0, and Natus Vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020