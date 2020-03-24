Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: New ITU platform launched to keep telecom services available to all

ITU has long promoted universal, reliable and affordable connectivity, and will continue to push on all these fronts and advocate until everyone is connected.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 07:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 07:52 IST
COVID-19: New ITU platform launched to keep telecom services available to all
The Global Network Resiliency Platform will also share best practices and initiatives that have been put in place during the COVID-19 crisis to ensure that telecommunication services are available to the maximum extent possible.  Image Credit: Wikimedia

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) launched a new platform on Monday to help global networks under increasing strain and facing rising demand during the COVID-19 crisis to remain "safer, stronger and more connected", according to the specialized agency's chief.

"The new platform will assist governments and the private sector in ensuring that networks are kept resilient and telecommunication services are available to all", said ITU Secretary-General, Houlin Zhao.

Telecommunication networks have never before been as vital to "our health and safety, and to keep our economy and society working" as they are during the current crisis, where millions are being encouraged to stay put at home, the ITU chief maintained.

He has asked instructed his team to "leverage without any delay" the new platform in aid of existing networks "to help countries and industry cope with the increasing stress being put on global networks".

"At stake is our ability, as one human family, to give health workers everywhere, the tools they need to carry out their duties, to allow all those that can to work from home, to trade online, to ensure that hundreds of millions of children and young people keep up with their studies, and to keep in touch with loved ones, wherever they are", he detailed.

The Global Network Resiliency Platform will also share best practices and initiatives that have been put in place during the COVID-19 crisis to ensure that telecommunication services are available to the maximum extent possible. Moreover, the portal will collect relevant information and expertise on actions that telecommunication policymakers and others in the regulatory community can use to ensure that their networks serve their country's needs.

'Relevant and trustworthy' information

"This new ITU platform will provide countries struggling to find appropriate solutions to ensure their networks' resiliency with relevant and trustworthy information and expertise on how to cope with the stresses faced by their infrastructure", assured the agency chief.

"And because time is of the essence, it will give those countries that still have time to prepare an opportunity to learn from what is being done elsewhere – from emergency spectrum reassignments to guidelines for consumers on responsible use".

Serving initially as an informative tool, the portal will soon be expanded to provide an interactive and engaging platform for continuous sharing throughout the pandemic and beyond.

"The crisis we are in today calls for solidarity", he spelled out. "In these uncertain times, we should not forget all those around the world who still lack access to the Internet".

ITU has long promoted universal, reliable and affordable connectivity, and will continue to push on all these fronts and advocate until everyone is connected.

"I call on all ITU members, from the public and private sector alike, to come together to build the best platform we can so that information and communication technology can help defeat COVID-19 and make us safer, stronger and more connected", concluded the Secretary-General.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Formula One 'fully expect' season to start with revised calendar

Formula One chairman Chase Carey said that he fully expects the 2020 season to start this summer with a revised calendar of 15-18 races despite a raft of postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix earlier on Mo...

Indian-origin physician indicted for sex trafficking

An Indian-origin physician has been indicted in the USs Ohio state for sex trafficking and illegally distributing a controlled substance. A federal grand jury in Toledo returned the two-count indictment, according to which Manish Raj Gupta,...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rebound, Fed pits endless QE against economic reality

Asian stocks rebounded sharply on Tuesday as the U.S. Federal Reserves promise of bottomless dollar funding eased painful strains in financial markets, even if it could not soften the immediate economic hit of the coronavirus. While Wall St...

U.S. negotiators say have not reached coronavirus stimulus deal, but close to it

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said they had not reached an agreement on Monday on a sweeping coronavirus stimulus deal, but had made progress.Schumer told reporters at the U.S. Capitol the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020