U.S. negotiators say have not reached coronavirus stimulus deal, but close to it

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said they had not reached an agreement on Monday on a sweeping coronavirus stimulus deal, but had made progress.

Schumer told reporters at the U.S. Capitol the Senate could vote on a potential stimulus deal, expected to be worth $2 trillion, as soon as Tuesday.

