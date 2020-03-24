Left Menu
Development News Edition

More mental health visits decreases risk of suicide among youths

A study led by researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center found that suicide risk was highest among youth with epilepsy, depression, schizophrenia, substance use and bipolar disorder, but the odds of suicide decreased among those who had more mental health visits within the 30 days before the suicide date.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ohio
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 09:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 09:44 IST
More mental health visits decreases risk of suicide among youths
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A study led by researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center found that suicide risk was highest among youth with epilepsy, depression, schizophrenia, substance use and bipolar disorder, but the odds of suicide decreased among those who had more mental health visits within the 30 days before the suicide date. Researchers compared the clinical profiles and mental health service patterns of children and adolescents who had died by suicide to see how they differed from the general population.

The findings published in JAMA Pediatrics. "To the best of our knowledge, no studies have examined the clinical profiles and health and mental health service utilization patterns prior to suicide for children and adolescents within the Medicaid population. Understanding how health care utilization patterns of suicidal decedents differ from the general population is critical to target suicide prevention efforts," said lead researcher Cynthia Fontanella, an associate professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral health at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

This population-based case-control study merged mortality data with U.S. Medicaid data from 16 states spanning all regions of the country and accounting for 65 per cent of the total child Medicaid population. The study looked at 910 youth aged 10-18 years who died by suicide between January 1, 2009 and December 31, 2013 compared to a control group of 6,346 youth that was matched based on gender, race, ethnicity, Medicaid eligibility category, state and age.

For both groups, researchers examined health and behavioral health visits in the six-month period prior to date of suicide. Associations between visits, clinical characteristics and suicide were examined. Clinical characteristics included psychiatric diagnoses such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, conduct disorders, depression, bipolar disorder and other mood disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia/psychosis, substance use and other mental health disorders and chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, seizure disorders, cerebral palsy, asthma or cancer.

Fontanella further mentioned that, study found that 41 per cent of youth who died by suicide had at least one mental health diagnosis in the six months prior to death, a finding similar to those of previous studies on adults. "Our findings suggest that youths with psychiatric disorders, particularly mood disorders, schizophrenia, and substance use should be routinely assessed for suicide risk and receive high-intensity, evidence-based treatments for suicidality, such as cognitive behavioral therapy," Fontanella added.

In the United States, the suicide rate among people aged 10-24 years has increased by 50 per cent since 1999. Suicide is currently the second leading cause of death in this age group, accounting for nearly 6,800 deaths in 2017. "Suicide among young people is a major public health problem. Based on our findings, we believe that implementing suicide screening protocols for youth enrolled in Medicaid - targeted on the basis of frequency of visits and psychiatric diagnoses - has the potential to decrease suicide rates," Fontanella said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 a global economic tsunami, millions of job losses likely: Moody's

COVID-19 has created a worldwide economic tsunami and the global economy is engulfed in a serious downturn, according to Moodys Analytics. The virus has caused significant parts of the Asian and now European and US economies to all but shut...

Arokya to Ensure Uninterrupted Milk Supply

CHENNAI, India, March 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- In order to ensure the essential commodity of milk is available to customers, Arokya Milk has taken all necessary steps and measures to ensure uninterrupted supply. Arokya Milk, a product of Hats...

Entertainment Industry Foundation launches coronavirus response fund

Los Angeles based Entertainment Industry Foundation EIF has launched the COVID-19 Response Fund to provide financial relief to entertainment industry workers affected by coronavirus-related shutdowns. During the COVID-19 pandemic, our own c...

Maren Morris, husband Ryan Hurd welcome first child together

Country musicians Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd have become parents to a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child together on Monday. Love of our lives, Morris wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her holding her little one. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020