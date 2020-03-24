Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippine economy could contract in 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Manila
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 11:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 11:29 IST
Philippine economy could contract in 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Philippines said that its economy could contract for the first time in more than two decades this year due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The economic planning agency said on Tuesday growth drivers like consumption, tourism and trade will take a hit with half of the country's population under lockdown, while strict travel restrictions remain in place. Growth this year could be between -0.6% to +4.3% without mitigating measures, the agency said, adding the estimates assumed that the adverse impact of the fast-spreading virus will be felt until June.

The agency said hitting the upper end of the forecast would only be possible if Philippines is able to stem the impact of the coronavirus and strict home quarantine measures to the rest of the economy. The government has set a 6.5%-7.5% growth target for the year.

The Philippine central bank announced a 200 basis points reduction in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) of banks on Tuesday, just a few days after it opted for a deeper-than-expected 50 bps cut in policy rates to counter the economic blow of the virus. It also approved on Monday a 300 billion pesos ($5.87 billion) programme to support the government's fight to stave off the impact of the virus, which has killed 33 people and infected 501 in the country. ($1 = 51.1000 Philippine pesos)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sports-On this day... March 25

ON THIS DAY -- March 25 March 25, 1990SOCCER - England football team players make their World Cup song World in Motion with English rock band New Order. Four years after Englands controversial World Cup exit to Argentina -- after Diego Mara...

Soccer-Koeman turns national team focus to September

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman expects international matches scheduled for late May and early June to be scrapped due to the coronavirus outbreak and sees September as a more likely window for fixtures to resume. With much of Europe on loc...

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

A person from Chinas Yunnan Province, who tested positive for hantavirus, died on a chartered bus on Monday, according to a report by the Global Times. The report also added that 32 other passengers of the bus were also tested.The news, whi...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Formula One expects shortened season of 15-18 racesFormula One expects to run a shortened season of 15-18 grands prix once racing can resume after the coronavirus pandemic, hopefully dur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020