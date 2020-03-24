Left Menu
Italy favours using ESM fund without conditions to manage virus hit- source

Representative Image Image Credit: pixnio

Italy is in favor of allowing the euro zone's ESM bailout fund to provide financial support with no conditionality to the economies hit by the coronavirus outbreak, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Eurozone finance ministers will discuss later in the day proposals by the European Commission to make use of the ESM to fight the economic impact of the pandemic. "We need all available resources, including those of the ESM but without any conditionality," said the source, asking not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Rome also supports the issuance of European Union bonds to fight the coronavirus emergency hobbling the bloc's economies, added the source. In a bid to stop a pandemic-induced financial rout from shredding the euro zone's economy, the European Central Bank last week launched a 750-billion-euro emergency bond purchase program (PEPP) and said it was ready to do more if necessary.

The ESM, which has 410 billion euros ($442.31 billion) of unused lending power, could unlock unlimited ECB sovereign bond purchases through the Outright Monetary Transactions program (OMT). The death toll from the outbreak of coronavirus in Italy rose by 602 on Monday, lifting the number of fatalities to 6,077.

The ESM currently helps eurozone countries on the condition they adjust their economic policies to overcome the problems that led them to seek financial assistance. Several Italian lawmakers, from the co-ruling 5-Star Movement and right-wing opposition parties, raised concerns that any ESM support would lead to tougher obligations for Rome and impinge upon national sovereignty.

($1 = 0.9270 euros)

