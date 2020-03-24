Norwegian Air secures NOK 300 mln cash infusion from state rescue package

Norwegian Air has fulfilled the first condition for taking part in a government-led rescue package for the airline's industry, securing an initial cash infusion of 300 million Norwegian crowns ($26.63 million), the budget carrier said.

Norway said on March 19 Norwegian Air could obtain credit guarantees worth up to 3 billion crowns to help weather the coronavirus crisis, but the airline must first meet a series of conditions.

($1 = 11.2656 Norwegian crowns)

