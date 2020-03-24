Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hantavirus is a previously known family of viruses and is spread mainly by rodents and can cause varied disease syndromes in people but the cases of person-to-person transmission are rare.

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A person from China's Yunnan Province, who tested positive for hantavirus, died on a chartered bus on Monday, according to a report by the Global Times. The report also added that 32 other passengers of the bus were also tested.

The news, which was reported on Tuesday, has gone viral on social media amid the scare of coronavirus pandemic with thousands of tweets about it but not all of it is true.

Hantavirus is a previously known family of viruses and is spread mainly by rodents and can cause varied disease syndromes in people but the cases of person-to-person transmission are rare, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Also Read: Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

"In Chile and Argentina, rare cases of person-to-person transmission have occurred among close contacts of a person who was ill with a type of hantavirus called Andes virus," says CDC.

In most cases, hantavirus is spread when virus-containing particles from rodent urine, droppings, or saliva are stirred into the air, according to CDC.

Also Read: How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

The coronavirus outbreak has fuelled fake news due to the huge number of people it has affected. From fake DIY detection tests to herbal remedies for curing the novel virus, social media platforms are being flooded with misinformation but it's important to stay informed and rely on credible sources of information at this time.

Also Read: Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

More than 377,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 16,500 have died due to novel coronavirus and hundreds of cities have imposed strict lockdowns to try to contain the outbreak.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

A person from Chinas Yunnan Province, who tested positive for hantavirus, died on a chartered bus on Monday, according to a report by the Global Times. The report also added that 32 other passengers of the bus were also tested.The news, whi...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Endless stimulus pitted against economic realityIn its latest drastic step, the U.S. Fed offered to buy unlimited amounts of assets to steady financial markets and expanded its man...

Sayani Gupta to star in 'The Good Karma Hospital' as an acid attack survivor

Actor Sayani Gupta will be seen on the British medical drama The Good Karma Hospital, as a nurse who falls prey to an acid attack. The series, that was shot in 2018, has a few tracks, one of which follows Sayanis character Jyoti who has to ...

Coronavirus spreading to family members of foreign returnees: MoS Home Affairs

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday urged people to abide by government orders issued to contain the spread of coronavirus as the disease is now spreading to family members of foreign returnees. People should take t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020