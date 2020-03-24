Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 postponement decision due "within days" - Olympic movement sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 14:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 13:42 IST
Olympics-Tokyo 2020 postponement decision due "within days" - Olympic movement sources
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A final decision whether to postpone this year's Tokyo Olympic Games will be taken in the coming days, two sources within the Olympic movement told Reuters on Tuesday.

The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo Games organizers are under mounting pressure to postpone the Games due to the coronavirus outbreak. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC President Thomas Bach will hold a telephone conference at 1100 GMT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Chinese attitudes shift as a result of coronavirus - survey

The coronavirus outbreak has led to a shift in attitudes in China, with less tolerance of individualistic behaviour and a greater tendency to recognise the contributions of others, according to a survey conducted during the epidemic.Dutch-b...

Thailand approves $3.6 bln stimulus to ease coronavirus impact

Thailands cabinet approved on Tuesday a package of stimulus measures worth at least 117 billion baht 3.56 billion to try and mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 800 people in the country.Even before t...

Volunteers sew masks for health workers facing shortages

Bill Purdue waterproofs basements for a living, but he has spent the past few days in his buddys Washington, Indiana, auto trim and upholstery shop cutting rectangles of cotton fabric that his friend sews into face masks. Fashion designer B...

Wizz Air suspends all flights to and from Varna over coronavirus

Wizz Air has suspended all flights to and from Bulgarian city of Varna in an attempt to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, the low-cost carrier said in a statement on Tuesday. Flights to and from the airport in the Black Sea port will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020