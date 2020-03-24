Left Menu
Norwegian Air secures first cash infusion from state rescue package

  • Updated: 24-03-2020 13:43 IST
Norwegian Air has fulfilled the first condition to access a government-led rescue package for the airline industry and secured an initial cash infusion of 300 million Norwegian crowns ($26.6 million), the budget carrier said on Tuesday.

Norway said on March 19 that Norwegian Air could obtain credit guarantees worth up to 3 billion crowns to help it to weather the coronavirus crisis but must first comply with a series of conditions. Norwegian, which has grounded most of its aircraft and temporarily laid off 90% of staff, amounting to about 7,300 people, had said it needed access to cash "within weeks, not months".

The condition for receiving the first 300 million crowns from the package was that commercial lenders were willing to supply 10% of that amount while the government would provide the remaining 90%. "Norwegian is pleased to announce that two Nordic banks have obtained credit committee approval to provide a guarantee for the required 10%," a company statement said.

"Norwegian will secure the necessary headroom to pursue further guarantees from the Norwegian government." The airline is now working with state credit agency GIEK and Norway's trade and industry ministry to clarify the criteria and terms of the remaining tranches of the scheme, it said.

The first of those, consisting of 1.2 billion crowns, is dependent on creditors postponing instalments and scrapping interest payments for as long as the guarantee lasts. The second, amounting to 1.5 billion crowns, would require Norwegian to boost its equity, the government has said.

The company said it is now seeking further guarantees from financial institutions to help the company to access these remaining tranches. "The government guarantee scheme is crucial for the company as the current state of the capital markets in combination with the challenging times for the airline industry limit the options available," Norwegian added. ($1 = 11.2656 Norwegian crowns)

