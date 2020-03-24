Watch: Inside India's first dedicated COVID-19 hospital set up by Reliance

Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in collaboration with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has set up India's first dedicated 100 bedded COVID-19 center at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai for COVID-19 patients.

All beds are equipped with the required infrastructure, biomedical equipment such as ventilators, pacemakers, dialysis machines, and patient monitoring devices, among other things.

Image Credit: Twitter (@flameoftruth)

Watch the video posted by ANI that shows the inside view of the hospital.

#WATCH Maharashtra: India's first dedicated #COVID19 hospital in Mumbai, set up by Reliance Industries. 101 positive #COVID19 cases have been reported in the state, so far. pic.twitter.com/F3IBC2rGo4 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

In addition, the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is also enhancing its capacity to produce 100,000 masks per day and a large number of personal protective equipment's (PPEs), such as suits and garments, for the nation's health-workers to equip them further to fight the coronavirus challenge

