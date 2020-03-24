Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two COVID-19 patients cured in Ladakh, confirmed cases reduce to 11

Two persons, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, have been completely cured and now the total count for patients infected with the infection in the Union territory has reduced to 11.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ladakh
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 14:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 14:22 IST
Two COVID-19 patients cured in Ladakh, confirmed cases reduce to 11
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two persons, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, have been completely cured and now the total count for patients infected with the infection in the Union territory has reduced to 11. "Two patients in Ladakh who tested positive for COVID-19 have been completely cured. Total COVID-19 positive cases in Ladakh now stands at 11," the Ladakh administration said.

On Monday, 16 fresh samples of suspected cases had tested negative.Among the 16 samples, 12 were from Kargil while the other four were from Leh, said Rigzin Samphel, Commissioner Secretary, Ladakh.The Union Territory has been placed under lockdown till March 31 to check the spread of coronavirus. In India, there are 446 active COVID-19 cases, while 36 have been cured, informed Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UNICEF urges governments to ensure safety of children from COVID-19

Hundreds of millions of children around the world will likely face increasing threats to their safety and wellbeing including mistreatment, gender-based violence, exploitation, social exclusion and separation from caregivers because of ac...

Britain expected to refuse to go to Olympics 'at time like this'

Britain is set to follow Australia and Canada in refusing to send a team to the Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the British Olympic Association said on Tuesday. Hugh Robertson said that with athletes unable to tr...

Kyrgyzstan locks down major cities, imposes curfew

Kyrgyzstan declared a state of emergency on Tuesday in its three biggest cities, including the capital Bishkek, locking them down and imposing a curfew after the number of coronavirus cases in the Central Asian nation more than doubled.In a...

Chinese attitudes shift as a result of coronavirus - survey

The coronavirus outbreak has led to a shift in attitudes in China, with less tolerance of individualistic behaviour and a greater tendency to recognise the contributions of others, according to a survey conducted during the epidemic.Dutch-b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020