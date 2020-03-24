Dr. Harsh Vardhan lauds NCDC for addressing public concerns for COVID-19

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare visited National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Control Room and the Testing Laboratories, and reviewed the current status with Dr. S K Singh, Director (NCDC) and senior officials, here today. He also interacted with the NHM MDs and senior surveillance officers of the States/UTs through a Video Conference.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that NCDC is taking a lead role in undertaking investigations of disease outbreaks all over the country employing epidemiological and diagnostic tools. He appreciated the public health surveillance and response management, technical guidance, laboratory support and addressing public concerns through a 24x7 helpline for COVID-19 undertaken by NCDC.

He visited the Control Room and interacted with the response givers and encouraged them. Appreciating the efforts and work of the call centre staff at NCDC control room, and the scientists engaged in tests and research, Dr. Harsh Vardhan stated: "You all form our frontline warriors, who through supporting people with correct, timely and vital information, are rendering yeoman service to the nation", he stated. "I salute the scientists who work with the testing procedures, and put themselves at risk in their line of duty", he further added.

In all, more than 2 lakh calls have been answered and responded to at the Control Room, while more nearly 52,000 emails have been answered.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan also lauded the dedication, hard work and sincerity of all the surveillance officers and encouraged them to continue the fight with renewed vigor. Reviewing the status of containment and management of COVID-19 in the country with the NHM MDs, the Union Health Minister emphasized on the quality and sturdiness of the community surveillance and contact tracing. "It is the need of the hour that all the people who are either in-home or facility quarantine, need to maintain a strict vigil, and practice the laid down protocols of social distancing and personal hygiene. Special care needs to be taken of the elderly, pregnant women and small children", he stated.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan also appealed to the citizens of India that they should cooperate with the Government authorities, help each other by sharing authentic information and suppress the misconceptions & rumors regarding COVID-19.

As on date, cumulatively 1,87,904 persons are under surveillance, and around 35,073 have completed 28 days observation period as on the day. Of the total samples tested(12872), 2023 samples have been tested by NCDC. Of these, 52 have tested positive for COVID-19.

(With Inputs from PIB)

