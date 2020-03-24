Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr. Harsh Vardhan lauds NCDC for addressing public concerns for COVID-19

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that NCDC is taking a lead role in undertaking investigations of disease outbreaks all over the country employing epidemiological and diagnostic tools.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan lauds NCDC for addressing public concerns for COVID-19
Dr. Harsh Vardhan also lauded the dedication, hard work and sincerity of all the surveillance officers and encouraged them to continue the fight with renewed vigor. Image Credit: Twitter(@drharshvardhan)

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare visited National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Control Room and the Testing Laboratories, and reviewed the current status with Dr. S K Singh, Director (NCDC) and senior officials, here today. He also interacted with the NHM MDs and senior surveillance officers of the States/UTs through a Video Conference.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that NCDC is taking a lead role in undertaking investigations of disease outbreaks all over the country employing epidemiological and diagnostic tools. He appreciated the public health surveillance and response management, technical guidance, laboratory support and addressing public concerns through a 24x7 helpline for COVID-19 undertaken by NCDC.

He visited the Control Room and interacted with the response givers and encouraged them. Appreciating the efforts and work of the call centre staff at NCDC control room, and the scientists engaged in tests and research, Dr. Harsh Vardhan stated: "You all form our frontline warriors, who through supporting people with correct, timely and vital information, are rendering yeoman service to the nation", he stated. "I salute the scientists who work with the testing procedures, and put themselves at risk in their line of duty", he further added.

In all, more than 2 lakh calls have been answered and responded to at the Control Room, while more nearly 52,000 emails have been answered.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan also lauded the dedication, hard work and sincerity of all the surveillance officers and encouraged them to continue the fight with renewed vigor. Reviewing the status of containment and management of COVID-19 in the country with the NHM MDs, the Union Health Minister emphasized on the quality and sturdiness of the community surveillance and contact tracing. "It is the need of the hour that all the people who are either in-home or facility quarantine, need to maintain a strict vigil, and practice the laid down protocols of social distancing and personal hygiene. Special care needs to be taken of the elderly, pregnant women and small children", he stated.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan also appealed to the citizens of India that they should cooperate with the Government authorities, help each other by sharing authentic information and suppress the misconceptions & rumors regarding COVID-19.

As on date, cumulatively 1,87,904 persons are under surveillance, and around 35,073 have completed 28 days observation period as on the day. Of the total samples tested(12872), 2023 samples have been tested by NCDC. Of these, 52 have tested positive for COVID-19.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

NEWSMAKER-Olympics-Australia's Coates, the man in the middle stuck with a muddle

The surest sign that the tide had turned definitively against plans to press ahead with the Tokyo Games this year might have come on Monday when the Australian Olympic Committee AOCinstructed its athletes to prepare for 2021.The decision wa...

UNICEF urges governments to ensure safety of children from COVID-19

Hundreds of millions of children around the world will likely face increasing threats to their safety and wellbeing including mistreatment, gender-based violence, exploitation, social exclusion and separation from caregivers because of ac...

Britain expected to refuse to go to Olympics 'at time like this'

Britain is set to follow Australia and Canada in refusing to send a team to the Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the British Olympic Association said on Tuesday. Hugh Robertson said that with athletes unable to tr...

Kyrgyzstan locks down major cities, imposes curfew

Kyrgyzstan declared a state of emergency on Tuesday in its three biggest cities, including the capital Bishkek, locking them down and imposing a curfew after the number of coronavirus cases in the Central Asian nation more than doubled.In a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020