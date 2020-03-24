ADB announces first COVID-19 positive case of staff

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today announced the first case of a staff who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member was last in the ADB headquarters building in Manila on 11 March 2020. The staff has experienced mild symptoms that required no admission to the hospital.

"We are providing care and support to our colleague and wish the staff member a speedy recovery," said ADB Vice-President for Administration and Corporate Management Deborah Stokes.

Staff and personnel at ADB's headquarters have been on work-from-home arrangements since 12 March 2020. ADB operations are continuing.

