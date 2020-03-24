Left Menu
Development News Edition

India has tremendous capacity in eradicating coronavirus pandemic: WHO

  • PTI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 16:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 16:05 IST
India has tremendous capacity in eradicating coronavirus pandemic: WHO

India, which led the world in eradicating two silent killers -- smallpox and polio -- has a tremendous capacity in eradicating the deadly coronoavirus pandemic that has now claimed nearly 15,000 lives and infected over three lakh others globally, according to a top WHO official. The executive director of the World Health Organisation, Michael Ryan, said India, the world's second most populous country, has a tremendous capacity to deal with the coronavirus outbreak as it has the experience of eradicating the small-pox and polio through targeted public intervention. "India led the world in eradicating two silent killers and eliminating them from the country," he said during a press conference in Geneva on Monday on the COVIVD-19 pandemic.

India, through targeted public intervention, ended smallpox and gave a great gift to the world. India also eradicated polio, he noted. "India has tremendous capacities. It is exceptionally important that countries like India lead the way to show the world what can be done," Ryan said.

"India led the world in eradicating two silent killers, small-pox and polio so India has a tremendous capacity," Ryan said. "There are no easy answers. It is exceptionally important that countries like India show the way to the world as they have done before," he said. Diseases such as polio and smallpox, which once claimed many lives in India, have been defeated with targeted public interventions. While India attained the polio-free status in 2014, the country got rid of smallpox in 1977.

Ryan's remarks came as the WHO said the number of deaths due to the coronavirus soared to 14,652, with more than 334,000 people infected worldwide. India has reported 492 cases of coronavirus and nine deaths, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday. The total number of active COVID-19 cases across the country now stands at 446, after over 22 fresh cases were reported, the ministry said. Meanwhile, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday warned that the coronavirus pandemic was clearly "accelerating" but said it was still possible to "change the trajectory" of the outbreak.

"The pandemic is accelerating," Tedros told journalists in a virtual news briefing. He said it took 67 days from the beginning of the outbreak in China in late December for the virus to infect the first 100,000 people worldwide.

In comparison, it took 11 days for the second 100,000 cases and just four days for the third 100,000 cases, he said. "The #COVID19 pandemic is accelerating. It took 67 days from the 1st reported case to reach the first 100K cases, 11 days for the second 100K cases & just 4 days for the third 100K cases.

"These numbers matter, these are people, whose lives & families have been turned upside down," Tedros tweeted later. "We are not helpless bystanders. We can change the trajectory of this pandemic," Tedros said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra man lathicharged for flouting lockdown

Krishna Andhra Pradesh India, Mar 24 India A youth was lathi-charged by the police here on Tuesday for allegedly flouting the lockdown in the state-imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. In the video, a police official can be seen...

Olympic chief, Japan hold talks as pressure grows to postpone Games

Olympic chief Thomas Bach will hold talks with Japanese leader Shinzo Abe on Tuesday as they come under intense pressure to act quickly and postpone the Tokyo Summer Games because of the growing coronavirus pandemic. Bach will hold telephon...

INSIGHT-As Bolsonaro flouts warnings, coronavirus spreads in Brazil

Augusto Heleno, a national security advisor to Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro, treated Tuesday, March 17 much like any other workday.The 72-year-old former Army general attended cabinet meetings in the capital of Braslia, embraced colleag...

All pvt OPDs must function even during COVID-19 curfew: Tope

Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday asked private practitioners in the state not to close their outpatient departments OPDs during the coronavirus outbreak. In a live video telecast on Facebook, the minister said OPDs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020