Tokyo governor to join Olympics call with Abe, IOC boss

The governor of Tokyo will join Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on a call with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Tuesday, a Tokyo government official told Reuters.

Public broadcaster NHK earlier reported that Tokyo 2020 head Yoshiro Mori would also join the call, as speculation deepened that Japan was set to announce a delay to the Olympics.

