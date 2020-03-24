Left Menu
Tokyo governor to join Olympics call with Abe, IOC boss

  • Updated: 24-03-2020 16:52 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 16:16 IST
The governor of Tokyo will join Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on a call with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Tuesday, a Tokyo government official told Reuters.

Public broadcaster NHK earlier reported that Tokyo 2020 head Yoshiro Mori would also join the call, as speculation deepened that Japan was set to announce a delay to the Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

