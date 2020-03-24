Tokyo governor to join Olympics call with Abe, IOC boss
The governor of Tokyo will join Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on a call with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Tuesday, a Tokyo government official told Reuters.
Public broadcaster NHK earlier reported that Tokyo 2020 head Yoshiro Mori would also join the call, as speculation deepened that Japan was set to announce a delay to the Olympics.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
