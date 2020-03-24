Left Menu
Olympics-IOC to hold emergency EB meeting later on Tuesday to discuss Tokyo2020 postponement - source

  Tokyo
  Updated: 24-03-2020 18:06 IST
  Created: 24-03-2020 17:24 IST
Olympics logo

The International Olympic Committee's Executive Board will discuss the widely expected postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in a hastily arranged conference call later on Tuesday, a source within the Olympic movement told Reuters.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC President Thomas Bach were speaking by phone on Tuesday morning.

