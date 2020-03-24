Olympics-IOC to hold emergency EB meeting later on Tuesday to discuss Tokyo2020 postponement - source

The International Olympic Committee's Executive Board will discuss the widely expected postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in a hastily arranged conference call later on Tuesday, a source within the Olympic movement told Reuters.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC President Thomas Bach were speaking by phone on Tuesday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.