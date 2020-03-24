Egypt to extend suspension of flights for two weeks from April 1 - minister

Egypt will extend a suspension of flights for two weeks from April 1, the minister for state information said on Tuesday.

Flights at Egyptian airports were suspended on March 19, and the stoppage had been due to last until the end of the month.

Flights allowing tourists to return to their countries have been allowed to continue.

