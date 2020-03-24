Combating COVID-19: J-K gets dedicated hospital for coronavirus patients

The Government Medical College in Jammu will now only be used to treat coronavirus victims. The entire set up will be completed by March 25, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre on Sunday said that every state has been asked to designate a separate hospital to treat coronavirus patients as the number of cases is increasing each day. According to ICMR, India has reported 482 positive cases of COVID-19 so far. So far, ten people have lost their lives to the deadly virus. (ANI)

