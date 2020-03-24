Germany: We'll take measures to revive economy as soon as businesses reopen
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in a letter to lawmakers from his Social Democrat (SPD) party that the government would take steps to support Europe's largest economy as soon businesses opened again. "As soon as pubs, cinemas and shops can open again, we will take targeted measures to revive the economy," Scholz said in the letter seen by Reuters.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet on Monday agreed an unprecedented package worth over 750 billion euros ($811.13 billion) to mitigate the direct impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with the federal government aiming to take on new debt for the first time since 2013. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told reporters on Tuesday the aid package was just an initial step in tackling the coronavirus crisis. ($1 = 0.9246 euros)
