Comcast sees hit from COVID-19; delays film distribution, closes theme parks

Comcast Corp said on Tuesday the coronavirus pandemic would materially impact its results and operations over the near to medium term.

The media and communications company said it had closed its theme parks and delayed distribution of films in theaters worldwide due the virus outbreak.

The creation and availability of film and television programming has been disrupted, hurt by cancellation or postponement of sports events and entertainment production, including possibly the Olympics, the company said in a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.