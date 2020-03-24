Left Menu
Coronavirus: Mizoram constitutes committee for setting up

  PTI
  • |
  Aizawl
  • |
  Updated: 24-03-2020 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 18:42 IST
In wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Mizoram government has constituted a committee to find out the possibility for setting up a virology laboratory to test samples of suspected coronavirus patients, a health department official said on Tuesday. Headed by state Health Secretary H Lalengmawia, the committee consists of 10 members, the official said.

Dr Gracy Laldinmawii, an assistant professor in the Microbiology department of Zoram Medical College (ZMC) has been appointed as the member secretary of the committee. The official said that the state government is making massive effort to set up a coronavirus testing laboratory at the ZMC.

Meanwhile, opposition Congress has asked the state government to stock adequate personal protective equipment for officials and medical teams as it has been done in Meghalaya. The party also asked the state government to provide adequate protective masks, hand gloves and sanitizers to volunteers across the state as they have been entrusted to maintain round-the-clock vigil during the partial statewide lockdown.

It also demanded relief measures for daily wage workers as they are on the verge of facing food shortage due to the partial lockdown. The leader of main opposition Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), Lalduhoma, asked the state government to set up a 24x7 duty to assess the situation and deal with any matter related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Lalduhoma alleged that around 438 non-tribals (outsiders) have entered the state by flights between March 9 and 18 and are moving around the state. I appeal to the state government to pursue the non- tribals and place them under home quarantine because most of them came to Mizoram from coronavirus affected states, Lalduhoma said.

Meanwhile, state Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai has prohibited strike and agitation by any group or an individual associated with the supply of essential commodities..

