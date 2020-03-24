Six more COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra

Six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the total count in the state on Tuesday to 107. According to the state health department, five people have been tested positive in Mumbai and a positive case has been reported from Ahmednagar.

BMC Health Department said that eight positive patients who were asymptomatic, and two cases in which consecutive reports had come negative for COVID-19, were being discharged on Tuesday. According to the data compiled by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of the infection-related deaths has risen to nine in the country while the total number of positive cases reached 482. (ANI)

