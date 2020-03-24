Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Health min says 'deeply anguished' at reports of doctors facing eviction from landlords

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 19:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 19:34 IST
COVID-19: Health min says 'deeply anguished' at reports of doctors facing eviction from landlords

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS has sought government intervention as several healthcare professionals fighting coronavirus are facing eviction by their house owners. In a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, the Association said many doctors are now stranded on the roads with all their luggage.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan assured people that all paramedics are taking precautions, "they're not carriers of infection in anyway. Any harsh steps will demoralise them, derail the system". "I'm DEEPLY ANGUISHED to see reports pouring in from Delhi, Noida,Warangal,Chennai etc that DOCTORS & PARAMEDICS are being ostracised in residential complexes & societies. Landlords are threatening to evict them fearing #COVID2019 infection. Pls don't panic," the health minister said on Twitter.

"On Sunday, the nation applauded their selfless services. It's our bounden duty 2 keep their morale high so that they do not become carriers of the infection," he added. The RDA asked Shah to intervene and immediately release an order prohibiting the landlords to evict the tirelessly working doctors and other healthcare professionals from their rented houses. "This is to bring to your kind notice that doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers involved in COVID care are being asked to vacate their rented homes and some have been even forcefully evicted from their temporary residence by landlords and house owners due to the fear that the healthcare professionals make them more susceptible to the coronavirus infection," it said.

An order from the home minister in this regard will ensure "our selfless services to our country in crucial time of COVID-19 pandemic," the letter signed by Dr Adarsh Pratap Singh, the president of AIIMS RDA, and Dr Srinivas Rajkumar T, the general secretary of AIIM RDA stated. The Association also said that amidst the complete lockdown of public transport in most of the states, working healthcare professionals are facing difficulty to reach their workplace.

"We request you to arrange proper transport for the healthcare providers across the country and direct the police and involved security administration to allow them to travel hassle free upon producing their Identity Cards," the RDA said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Ford joins GE, 3M in speeding up ventilator, respirator production

Carmaker Ford Motor Co on Tuesday jumped into the emergency push by major U.S. manufacturers to produce thousands of ventilators and respirators needed to help combat the spread of the coronavirus under a partnership code-named Project Apol...

British Olympics chief 'heartbroken' over postponed Games

British Olympic Association chairman Hugh Robertson said he was heartbroken for the Tokyo organisers after the 2020 Games were postponed but stated there was no other option due to the coronavirus pandemic. The International Olympic Committ...

G7 officials vow to maintain fiscal, monetary expansion to beat coronavirus

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors on Tuesday pledged to expand fiscal and monetary actions for as long as necessary to restore growth and confidence battered by the coronavirus pandemic.In a statement on Tuesday, the Group of ...

COVID-19 lockdown: Airline staff harassed by cops, Centre asks states to let them move for work

As various states went into lockdown from Tuesday, several airline and airport staff were allegedly harassed by police while commuting to their workplace despite telling the enforcing authorities that the aviation profession comes under ess...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020