COVID-19: Health min says 'deeply anguished' at reports of doctors facing eviction from landlords

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS has sought government intervention as several healthcare professionals fighting coronavirus are facing eviction by their house owners. In a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, the Association said many doctors are now stranded on the roads with all their luggage.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan assured people that all paramedics are taking precautions, "they're not carriers of infection in anyway. Any harsh steps will demoralise them, derail the system". "I'm DEEPLY ANGUISHED to see reports pouring in from Delhi, Noida,Warangal,Chennai etc that DOCTORS & PARAMEDICS are being ostracised in residential complexes & societies. Landlords are threatening to evict them fearing #COVID2019 infection. Pls don't panic," the health minister said on Twitter.

"On Sunday, the nation applauded their selfless services. It's our bounden duty 2 keep their morale high so that they do not become carriers of the infection," he added. The RDA asked Shah to intervene and immediately release an order prohibiting the landlords to evict the tirelessly working doctors and other healthcare professionals from their rented houses. "This is to bring to your kind notice that doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers involved in COVID care are being asked to vacate their rented homes and some have been even forcefully evicted from their temporary residence by landlords and house owners due to the fear that the healthcare professionals make them more susceptible to the coronavirus infection," it said.

An order from the home minister in this regard will ensure "our selfless services to our country in crucial time of COVID-19 pandemic," the letter signed by Dr Adarsh Pratap Singh, the president of AIIMS RDA, and Dr Srinivas Rajkumar T, the general secretary of AIIM RDA stated. The Association also said that amidst the complete lockdown of public transport in most of the states, working healthcare professionals are facing difficulty to reach their workplace.

"We request you to arrange proper transport for the healthcare providers across the country and direct the police and involved security administration to allow them to travel hassle free upon producing their Identity Cards," the RDA said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.