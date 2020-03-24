No plan to change Olympic marathon location from Hokkaido, Tokyo 2020's Mori says

There is no plan to change the location of the Olympic marathon from the northern island of Hokkaido even with the delay of the Games to next year, the president of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, said on Tuesday.

Organisers previously moved the marathon to Hokkaido because of concerns about the heat in Tokyo during the summer.

