Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway's unemployment rate soars to above 10% due to coronavirus, highest since 1930s

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 19:58 IST
Norway's unemployment rate soars to above 10% due to coronavirus, highest since 1930s
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Norway's unemployment rate soared five-fold this month to above 10%, its highest level since the 1930s, as companies announced mass layoffs and shutdowns amid efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak, data showed on Tuesday.

Tens of thousands of job cuts have been announced every day, although many of the layoffs are expected to be temporary and resulted from companies taking advantage of an emergency scheme to cut the mandatory redundancy notice period to just two days from two weeks. The country's Labour and Welfare Agency (NAV) said registered unemployment had risen to 10.9% as of Tuesday, up from 5.3% a week ago and from just 2.3% at the end of February.

Private-sector activity outside of the oil industry is expected to contract by between 15% and 20% in the near term, the government predicted on Friday. "The development of the last two weeks is without comparison," NAV chief Sigrun Vaageng said in a statement.

Norway has confirmed 2,566 people infected with the coronavirus, of whom 12 have died. The Norwegian parliament has approved loans, tax deferments and extra spending of up to 280 billion Norwegian crowns ($25.25 billion) to alleviate the impact of the crisis, while the central bank slashed its benchmark interest rate twice, from 1.5% to a record low 0.25%.

The government will pick up the bulk of the tab for redundancy payments and has also introduced more generous unemployment benefits than usual. Budget carrier Norwegian Air has said it would temporarily suspend 90% of its global workforce, while Swedish retailer H&M last week said up to 2,000 of its staff in Norway were at risk of temporary lay-offs. Companies providing services to the oil industry have also laid off staff after being hit by the slump in oil prices.

"We believe the number of unemployed will continue to rise as strict social-distancing measures limit economic activity," Handelsbanken Capital Markets wrote in a note to clients. The increase was particularly large at the start of last week, however, with numbers easing a bit in the following days, which could suggest the future rise will be more incremental, Handelsbanken added.

Though the government expects the economy to rebound sharply, limiting the 2020 contraction in non-oil gross domestic product to a 1% fall, brokers DNB Markets said the outcomes may range from a drop of 0.3% to a precipitous 4% plunge. The employees most affected in the last week were sales and retail workers, with unemployment up 151%, while tourism and transport had seen the biggest jump over the last two weeks combined, NAV said.

Norway's post-World War Two unemployment rate previously peaked at 5.5% for the full year in 1993, while the peak for any single month stood at around 6%, according to the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO), a business lobby group. Data on unemployment during the Great Depression in the early 1930s remains incomplete, but academic work in recent decades has suggested a peak of 10-12% for the overall workforce in Norway.

($1 = 11.0896 Norwegian crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM terms Sitharaman's announcements as 'inadequate' to address concerns of people, industry

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, terming them as inadequate to address the concerns of the people, businesses and industry ...

11 foreigners, including Chinese nationals, sent to quarantine

Eleven foreigners, including some Chinese nationals, were sent to a quarantine facility in Jharkhand on Tuesday, officials said. They were staying in the state for around a month, they said without divulging further details.Besides China, s...

Kane hopes to feature if Premier League returns after virus chaos

- Harry Kane says he is on track to be fit when the Premier League returns as the Tottenham striker urged people to stay safe from the coronavirus. Kane has been sidelined since suffering a torn hamstring tendon in Tottenhams New Years Day ...

Reserve Bank's US treasury holdings touch an all-time high at $164.3 bln

The Reserve Bank, which has been snapping up greenbacks in the past two years, has also been lapping up US treasury bills and the holdings touched a record high in January. The holdings rose by more than USD 2 billion between December 2019 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020