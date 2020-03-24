Russia scraps export restriction on processed grains - Interfax

Russia has cancelled its temporary export restrictions on processed grains such as ready-to-eat buckwheat, rice or oat flakes, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

Russia had suspended such exports from March 20 for 10 days, a letter sent by Russia's agriculture safety watchdog to its regional offices showed on Monday.

