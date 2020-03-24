Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump to use Defense Production Act for coronavirus test kits -CNN

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 20:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 20:02 IST
Trump to use Defense Production Act for coronavirus test kits -CNN

The Trump administration plans to use the Defense Production Act on Tuesday to procure 60,000 coronavirus test kits, amid severe shortages of kits, masks, ventilators and other crucial equipment for healthcare workers, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Peter Gaynor, the Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator, told CNN the administration had decided to use the Defense Production Act because "there are some test kits we need to get our hands on." It would be the first time the act is being used for the coronavirus crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Boone: Stanton healed, 'ready to go'

When preparations for the MLB season resume, New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton will be a full participant. Manager Aaron Boone told the YES Network on Monday that Stantons Grade 1 right calf strain has made significant improveme...

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

A person from Chinas Yunnan Province, who tested positive for hantavirus, died on a chartered bus on Monday, according to a report by the Global Times. The report also added that 32 other passengers of the bus were also tested.The news, whi...

Amazon to stop non-essential sales in India

Amazon.com Incs India unit on Tuesday said it will halt orders for non-essential products in India to prioritise customers critical needs at a time when much of the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.The decision...

Togo's Adebayor stuck in quarantine in Benin: club

Former Manchester City, Real Madrid and Togo international forward Emmanuel Adebayor is stuck in quarantine in Benin over the coronavirus pandemic, his Paraguayan club Olimpia said on social media. The 36-year-old took the decision to retur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020