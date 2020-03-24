Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airlines beg for rescue as coronavirus hit soars to $250 bln

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 20:04 IST
Airlines beg for rescue as coronavirus hit soars to $250 bln
IATA's Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Global airlines urged governments on Tuesday to speed up bailouts to rescue the air transport industry as they doubled their estimate of 2020 revenue losses from the coronavirus crisis to more than $250 billion.

"We clearly need massive action very quickly and urgently," Alexandre de Juniac, director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), told reporters. With planes unable to fly because of travel restrictions, compounded by a plunge in demand over fears of contagion, airlines worldwide have grounded most of their fleets, and many have said they need government support to survive.

The industry is now contemplating months without flying. Ryanair, Europe's biggest airline by passenger numbers, said on Tuesday it did not expect to operate flights in April or May. Many will not survive such a hammer blow to their finances. IATA said that without government support, up to half of airlines face possible bankruptcy in the coming weeks.

"We have a liquidity crisis coming at full speed - no revenues and costs still on our (books), so we desperately need some cash," de Juniac said. Airline stocks have been among the biggest casualties of a financial market rout sparked by fears of a global recession, but Vertical Research Partners analyst Robert Stallard said the full extent of coronavirus's impact on the aerospace industry could turn out to be even worse than current dire forecasts.

"Hence our recommendation that investors continue to avoid the sector until we see airline stability," he said. IATA chief economist Brian Pearce said European airlines were most at risk, with airline capacity in the European region forecast to be down 90% for the second quarter of 2020.

Analysts have said indebted Norwegian Air is one of the most vulnerable, but it was helped by a small government cash injection on Tuesday as it began talks with creditors worried about its liquidity. IATA broadly stuck to a forecast made last week that government bailouts worth about $200 billion were needed, even as it more than doubled its estimate for revenue losses in 2020 to $250 billion, compared with the $113 billion forecast it made just 2-1/2 weeks ago. That would represent a 44% decline on 2019's income.

UNCONDITIONAL HELP De Juniac, a former Air France-KLM boss, brushed aside a growing debate about whether relief for airlines should come with strings attached, such as new commitments on climate goals.

But he said the airline industry would continue efforts already under way to curb emissions once the crisis recedes. "We are in an emergency situation. It's no time for requirements. I'm sorry for that. We need a full speed massive rescue package now," de Juniac said.

With airlines at the front of bailout queues, green advocates fear climate action may lose momentum. In the United States, Republicans have opposed providing bailouts to passenger and cargo carriers, proposing help in the form of $58 billion in loans and saying the government could demand stock, options or other equity in return.

IATA, which groups some 280 airlines including most of the world's largest network carriers, said signs of a deep recession could delay a recovery in airline travel - in contrast with the fast rebound seen after previous epidemics. That could mean "more of a U-shaped than V-shaped recovery," Pearce said, referring in the latter instance to the shape of the graph of air travel indicators seen after the SARS outbreak in 2003.

IATA says 2.7 million jobs are supported by the airline industry, with tens of thousands already being furloughed. "There are a very large number of airlines that are more or less breaking even and ... facing losses. Those airlines are very fragile," Pearce said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Boone: Stanton healed, 'ready to go'

When preparations for the MLB season resume, New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton will be a full participant. Manager Aaron Boone told the YES Network on Monday that Stantons Grade 1 right calf strain has made significant improveme...

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

A person from Chinas Yunnan Province, who tested positive for hantavirus, died on a chartered bus on Monday, according to a report by the Global Times. The report also added that 32 other passengers of the bus were also tested.The news, whi...

Amazon to stop non-essential sales in India

Amazon.com Incs India unit on Tuesday said it will halt orders for non-essential products in India to prioritise customers critical needs at a time when much of the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.The decision...

Togo's Adebayor stuck in quarantine in Benin: club

Former Manchester City, Real Madrid and Togo international forward Emmanuel Adebayor is stuck in quarantine in Benin over the coronavirus pandemic, his Paraguayan club Olimpia said on social media. The 36-year-old took the decision to retur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020