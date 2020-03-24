Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungarian central bank holds rates, acts to boost liquidity

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 22:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 22:22 IST
Hungarian central bank holds rates, acts to boost liquidity

Hungary's central bank launched new measures to boost liquidity on Tuesday and flagged further steps if needed to prevent long-term damage to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic. The Monetary Council left interest rates on hold, as expected, and moved to pump more money into the banking system by introducing a massive fixed-rate collateralised loan instrument. Lending will be provided to banks at a fixed interest rate in unlimited quantity, to support bank lending and also government bond purchases.

"To address the challenges posed by the pandemic, it is key to ensure the required level of liquidity. In order to preserve effective monetary policy transmission, the Monetary Council is ready to take further measures to provide additional liquidity," the rate-setting panel said in a statement. The first tender of the new instrument, the latest in a string of measures to boost liquidity, will be held on Wednesday.

The National Bank of Hungary, which runs the lowest rates in central Europe, also released domestic lenders from the requirement to hold a certain level of cash as reserves with immediate effect. Deputy Governor Marton Nagy told an online press briefing that the main focus was on underpinning the economy as inflation was seen stabilising at the bank's 3% target by the end of 2020.

"We will need to give a helping hand to several companies to preserve the mainstays of the economy who can maintain potential GDP growth over the long run," Nagy said. "The base scenario is a V-shaped recovery, for which we need to do a lot (to make it happen) .... and it is surrounded by very big uncertainty," he said.

Nagy added that if the crisis lasts until the end of the summer, or even the autumn, GDP growth could be much lower than the bank's latest 2% to 3% forecast and in that case a U-shaped recovery could become more likely. At 1605 GMT, the forint traded at 354.9 versus the euro, off its session-lows but still about 1% weaker on the day and within sight of its all-time lows near the 360-mark hit earlier this month.

Nagy reiterated that the bank had no exchange rate target and said despite its falls the forint has been the least volatile unit in central Europe as central banks from Warsaw to Prague and Bucharest cut rates to counter the effects of the virus. The Hungarian central bank expects inflation to slow to 2.6-2.8% this year, below its previous forecast. It said the economy would slow in the first half of this year but then rebound later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Assam tea industry seeks exemption from lockdown

The Assam tea industry on Tuesday sought exemption of gardens from the lockdown announced by the state government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Consultative Committee of Plantation Associations Assam Valley branch conv...

Israeli defence ministry launches COVID-19 voice-test study

An analysis of coronavirus patients voices could yield a vocal fingerprint to help detect COVID-19 symptoms in others and prioritise testing and treatment, the Israeli Defence Ministry said on Tuesday. Starting this week, an Israeli startup...

Sweden raises $2 bln in two-year bond sale -debt office

Sweden raised 2 billion at 0.753 in a two-year bond sale, the National Debt Office said on Tuesday. The debt office said the sale was part of its funding plan and proceeds would be used to refinance loans to Swedens central bank.Managing to...

Olympics-Games postponement a "bummer", says pole vaulter Duplantis

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis described the postponement of the Tokyo Games as a bummer, having set his sights on gold after breaking the world record twice this year.The 20-year-old Duplantis, who is currently staying at the home o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020