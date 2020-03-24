Kolkata: CM Mamata Banerjee converts a whole stadium into quarantine centre in 2 days

When India and the state of West Bengal are combatting against Covid-19 epidemic, the government under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken an unprecedented initiative to augment isolation wards and quarantine centres.

Keeping in mind that even a minuscule spreading of coronavirus can be disastrous to humanity, Mamata Banerjee has converted a stadium in Dumurjala (in Howrah) into a 150-bed quarantine centre in just 2 days.

"In Howrah, for instance, we heard the Dumurjala stadium is newly built but no sporting activity is taking place there yet. Let them set up more beds there and we'll later return it like new," Mamata Banerjee recently opined at a meeting in Nabanna.

The Dumurjala stadium in Howrah is a multi-purpose indoor stadium which was designed for indoor sports, cultural events and other programs. The Howrah Development Trust constructed the stadium in 1980s.

On the other hand, ID Hospital in Beliaghata (where currently coronavirus-infected people are admitted) has only 22 isolation beds. The government under Mamata Banerjee is giving its endeavour to increase it to 100. A 50-bed isolation ward will be set up immediately on a temporary basis at the RG Kar Medical College. The about-to-be-complete Cancer Hospital in Rajarhat is also currently in use as a super-speciality quarantine centre. The government has announced to create another 150 beds in a separation isolation ward at MR Bangur Hospital in South Kolkata.

West Bengal currently has 8 patients suffering from coronavirus, while two patients have a history of overseas travel. The state has witnessed the first casualty of coronavirus yesterday. The final rites of the 57-year-old man were initiated around 11:45 am as per WHO's guidelines.

