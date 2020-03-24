Left Menu
U.S. CDC reports 44,183 coronavirus cases, 544 deaths

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 22:43 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 44,183 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 10,779 cases from its previous count, and said the death toll had risen by 144 to 544. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness, COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on March 23 compared to its tally a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/2IVY1JT).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The total case count does not include cases among repatriated citizens from Wuhan, China and Japan. The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

