Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy sees self-sufficiency in mask production against coronavirus in 2 months

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 23:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 23:14 IST
Italy sees self-sufficiency in mask production against coronavirus in 2 months
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Italy hopes to become self-sufficient in producing protective masks against the coronavirus outbreak within two months, the national commissioner for the emergency said on Tuesday. The shortage of masks has been one of the biggest problems dogging the national health system since the contagion surfaced in the wealthy northern region of Lombardy at the end of February.

More people have since died of coronavirus in Italy than in any other country. The toll rose by 743 on Tuesday to 6,820. "Over the last few days we've had very difficult moments. The reason is quite simple: there is no made-in-Italy production of the ammunition we need to fight this war," commissioner Domenico Arcuri told reporters.

Arcuri was appointed by the government earlier this month to deal with a series of logistical problems and bottlenecks, including mask supplies, caused by the fast spread of the virus and the rush of other countries to secure medical equipment. "Protective masks are not like pasta. You can't buy them in shops, you can't buy them online. They don't materialise where needed. We are living a very complex and hard trade war," he said.

Arcuri added that Italy had a monthly requirement of over 90 million masks. That includes FFP2 and FFP3 masks, which filter most particles and which health staff need to wear while dealing with infected patients. In a bid to tackle the shortage in masks Italy has canvassed national and fashion companies and they will soon be able to produce half of the masks the country needs, Arcuri said.

"In 96 hours a consortium of Italian producers will convert and start the production of masks". He added that a recent government decree provided incentives totalling 50 million euros ($54 million) for companies prepared to reconvert their plants to produce masks.

"I hope many hundreds of Italian companies will seek to seize this opportunity," he said, adding that the ramp-up in domestic production needed to be swift. Arcuri said Italy had secured a total of 14 million masks from China each week for the next two months, including 8 million FFP2 masks.

"My hope is that, given we have supplies from abroad locked in for the next two months, if we manage to build up enough production of our own between now and then, then that could be the time frame we should be looking at to be self-sufficient." ($1 = 0.9279 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Cameroon saxophone player Manu Dibango dies from coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-player Collins tests positive for coronavirus

Former player Jason Collins revealed Tuesday that he recently tested positive for the coronavirus. Collins, who was the first openly gay player on a team sport, said on Twitter he believes he caught it on March 4 when the Brooklyn Nets host...

Air Canada to furlough up to 600 pilots as coronavirus slashes flights -union letter

Air Canada has reached an agreement that would allow the airline to furlough up to 600 pilots because of plummeting traffic due to the coronavirus, according to a letter from the union reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday. The countrys largest ca...

6.5 crore Kannadigas are with PM, says Karnataka CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modis clarion call to the nation on Tuesday to remain indoors is intended to protect the lives of hundreds of people and their families from the agony of the damage caused by coronavirus, Karnataka Chief Minister B S...

Italian coronavirus deaths jump, dashing hopes that worst was over

Fatalities in Italy from coronavirus have surged in the last 24 hours, the Civil Protection Agency said on Tuesday, dashing hopes the epidemic in the worlds worst hit country was easing after more encouraging numbers in the previous two day...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020