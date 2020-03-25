Trump, Pence held investor call to talk Fed, markets, economic reopening - CNBC
U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, held a call on Tuesday with Wall Street investors and executives to discuss topics like the markets, the Federal Reserve and economic reopening, a CNBC reporter said.
People on the call included Third Point's Dan Loeb, Blackstone's Steve Schwarzman, Vista Equity's Robert Smith, Intercontinental Exchange's Jeff Sprecher and renowned investor Paul Tudor Jones, according to CNBC https://bit.ly/2xo4c6W.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
