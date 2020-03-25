France fifth country to report more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths
French authorities reported 240 new deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday for a total of 1,100, an increase of 28% that made France the fifth country to cross the 1,000-fatalities threshold after China, Italy, Iran and Spain.
Health agency director Jerome Salomon told a news conference that the total number of infections in France had risen to 22,300, a 12% jump in 24 hours.
Salomon said 2,516 people were in a serious condition needing life support, up by 21% from Monday, with 8,000 hospital beds now equipped with ventilators. (Reporting Benoit Van Overstraeten Editing by Mark Heinrich)
