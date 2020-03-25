Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Olympics-Postponed 2020 Games raises questions about drug cheats-USADA

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 01:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 01:13 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Olympics-Postponed 2020 Games raises questions about drug cheats-USADA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The one-year postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could open the door for convicted drug cheats to compete for medals, an issue that will need to addressed, United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) chief Travis Tygart said on Tuesday. "This was an issue raised on a call of national anti-doping agencies from 21 countries today," Tygart told Reuters. "It is one of many complex issues that will have to be thought through and determined now that the Games have been postponed."

Currently, there is no exception for extending an anti-doping sanction for postponed events if the athlete or coach has served their ban when the competition takes place. Tygart has held a long-standing position that those who have been sanctioned, like twice banned Olympic and world 100 metres champion Justin Gatlin, have under today's rules served their time and are eligible to compete.

There are now new questions that some athletes, whose bans prevented them from competing in the Tokyo Olympics, will have the opportunity to do so due to the change in dates. If an athlete has served his or her ban and is denied a chance to qualify for an Olympic spot it is almost certain that such a ruling could be challenged in court.

With no precedent, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) or World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) may have to consider a structure like that used by Major League Baseball, where a player suspended during the season for a performance-enhancing drug violation is not eligible for that year's post-season. MAJOR CONCERN

"Athletes are well aware of the challenges we now face with ensuring a level playing field," Rob Koehler, director general of Global Athlete, an advocacy group for athlete rights, told Reuters. "It has been a major concern and a topic of discussion over the past several weeks. "As anti-doping agencies navigate these uncharted territories they must engage athletes as a part of the solution.

"Athletes have the most to lose when cheated by others. Therefore they must have a collective and equal say on how we move forward to protect clean sport." The doping question is sure to be one of many for the IOC, Tokyo organizers, and WADA to address after IOC president Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed on Tuesday that the Games needed to be delayed for a year due to the threat posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

WADA, which will implement an updated Code in 2021, did not address the issue of athletes who were to miss the 2020 Games getting a lucky break and a chance to compete in Tokyo due to the postponement but need to ramp up testing after the problems of monitoring athletes because of the coronavirus outbreak. "With an eye on 2021, WADA looks forward to collaborating with the IOC, the International Paralympic Committee, the local organizing committee, and others to plan activities related to the Olympic and Paralympic Games, including pre-Games testing, education, the independent observer program and athlete outreach, which were in place for the 2020 Games that will now also be postponed," WADA said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid worsening pandemic, Trump says America should re-open for business by mid-April

U.S. President Donald Trump pressed his case on Tuesday for a re-opening of the U.S. economy by mid-April despite a surge in coronavirus cases, downplaying the pandemic as he did in its early stages by comparing it to the seasonal flu. Trum...

Potential coronavirus treatment granted rare disease status

The pharmaceutical giant that makes a promising coronavirus drug has registered it as a rare disease treatment with US regulators, a status that can potentially be worth millions in tax breaks and competition-free sales. What that specialty...

Ex-player Collins tests positive for coronavirus

Former player Jason Collins revealed Tuesday that he recently tested positive for the coronavirus. Collins, who was the first openly gay player on a team sport, said on Twitter he believes he caught it on March 4 when the Brooklyn Nets host...

Olympics-Skateboarders to use Games delay to win fans for debut sport

Skateboarders have waited a long time for their first appearance in the Olympics but rather than be despondent over the one-year delay announced on Tuesday, one top-ranked contender said it would give the sport more time to win over fans.I ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020