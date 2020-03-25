Left Menu
WHO starts campaign with FIFA to kick-out Coronavirus

Image Credit: Devdiscourse

WHO starts a campaign with FIFA to kick-out Coronavirus, as announced by Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a press conference at Geneva.

More details to come.

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

