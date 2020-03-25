China's Xi to take part in G20 videoconference on Thursday - state TV
Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in a videoconference of leaders from the Group of 20 major economies on Thursday, Chinese state telelvision reported on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia's King Salman will chair the meeting to advance a global coordinated response to the coronavirus outbreak, a statement said earlier on Wednesday.
