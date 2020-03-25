New Zealand PM Ardern declares national emergency to tackle COVID-19
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared a state of national emergency as the country prepares to go into a complete lockdown at midnight to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
"Its a state of emergency to preserve our way of life," Ardern said in a speech in parliament on Wednesday, declaring a state of national emergency. The country will go into its highest level of alert from midnight.
The number of COVID-19 cases in New Zealand rose to 205, authorities announced earlier in the day.
