Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN in Nigeria to support rapid procurement of COVID-19 commodity packages

The gesture is part of a wider United Nations strategy to amplify efforts by Governments around the world to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Kallon said.

  • UN
  • |
  • Abuja
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 07:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 07:04 IST
UN in Nigeria to support rapid procurement of COVID-19 commodity packages
The World Health Organization (WHO) office in Abuja has reported a total of 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria as of today, including one death.  Image Credit: Twitter(@WHONigeria)

The United Nations system in Nigeria has mobilized $2 million to help the Government's efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and care for those in the West African country stricken by the virus.

The funds – to be used to procure essential medical supplies – was announced today by Edward Kallon, the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, at a national conference in Abuja on the COVID-19 crisis.

"The United Nations system in Nigeria will support rapid procurement of disease commodity packages for surveillance, prevention and control, and clinical management," he said.

He added that the UN will support the Government's efforts to immediately set up a national response fund that will serve as a single national platform and financing framework, coordinating partnerships and mobilizing resources that can make an effective impact on the ground.

The gesture is part of a wider United Nations strategy to amplify efforts by Governments around the world to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Kallon said. It also underscores the urgent need for collaboration, given the multifaceted nature of the virus and its impact on Nigeria's economy and society.

Nigeria's Minister for Health, Osagie Ehanire, thanked the United Nations system for its support. He said the Government will ensure that resources are deployed where they are needed most and that his Ministry is prepared for both worst-case and best-case scenarios.

The World Health Organization (WHO) office in Abuja has reported a total of 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria as of today, including one death.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

One fifth of American companies in China back to normal operations: survey

More than one fifth of American companies in China are back to normal operations after widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus epidemic, a survey showed Wednesday. Nearly a quarter of the respondents to the survey by the American C...

MAD Lions, MIBR, Cloud9 win Flashpoint group titles

MAD Lions, MIBR and Cloud9 emerged as group champions Tuesday as the first phase of Flashpoint 1 concluded. In the Group A final, MAD Lions swept HAVU Gaming 2-0. MIBR edged Chaos EC 2-1 for the Group B title, and Cloud9 defeated Orgless 2-...

Japan's Abe explained Olympics postponement to Trump, govt spokesman says

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe explained the Tokyo 2020 Olympics delay to U.S. President Donald Trump and proposed to maintain close cooperation in a phone call between the leaders, top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Wednes...

INSIGHT-In Japan, hotels lose out on Olympic bet as coronavirus spreads

The Osaka Corona Hotel in western Japan has been eerily quiet and empty the past few weeks.Our name is extremely regrettable, Kohei Fujii, the hotels sales director, said with a sigh as he sat in an empty cafe in the lobby. A sign advertisi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020