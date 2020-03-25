Left Menu
Development News Edition

One fifth of American companies in China back to normal operations: survey

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 08:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 08:23 IST
One fifth of American companies in China back to normal operations: survey

More than one fifth of American companies in China are back to normal operations after widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus epidemic, a survey showed Wednesday. Nearly a quarter of the respondents to the survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in China said they expected a return to normal operations by the end of April, although another fifth expect delays throughout the summer.

"This is one of the areas that I think provides some sense of optimism," the chamber's president, Alan Beebe, said at a news conference accompanying the survey's release. The outbreak began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, causing massive disruptions to business operations, supply chains and economic activity. The outbreak has killed more than 3,200 people and infected more than 81,000 in China alone.

Half of the 119 respondents to the survey are experiencing revenue declines of over 10%, and 14% reported losing at least a half-million yuan ($70,784) per day as a result of delays to re-opening businesses. The survey also highlighted the reliance of American companies on China's small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), which have been slowest to get back to work and are most vulnerable to cash flow disruptions.

"Longer-term policy measures aren't enough for the little guys," said Greg Gilligan, the chamber's chair, warning that some may not make it long enough to see government support. Eight in ten respondents said SMEs contribute up to half of annual revenues, and over a tenth said that 75% or more of their supply chain depends on SMEs.

The chamber is calling for its members to directly support their SME suppliers and customers, Beebe said. ($1 = 7.0637 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Officials to propose extending Bundesliga suspension to April 30

The German Football League DFL announced it will propose the Bundesliga suspension, due to the coronavirus pandemic, is extended to late-April. On March 16, the DFL, which runs Germanys two top divisions, put them on hold until at least A...

Oil prices rally on hopes for US stimulus

Oil prices rallied in Asia Wednesday on signs the US Congress was nearing an agreement on a massive stimulus package to help the coronavirus-ravaged American economy, tracking record Wall Street gains. International benchmark Brent crude wa...

Ronaldo, agent donate intensive care units to Portuguese hospitals

Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes will donate three intensive care units to Portuguese hospitals to help them cope with the coronavirus pandemic, local health officials said on Tuesday. The Portuguese pair will donate to at least...

Asia markets track Wall St surge as US targets blockbuster bill

Asian equities soared again Wednesday following a blockbuster day in New York and Europe as US lawmakers edge towards a mammoth stimulus package to support the worlds top economy against the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. While the dea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020