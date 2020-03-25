Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 10:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 10:37 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

The United States could become the global epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization said, as India announced a full 24-hour, nationwide lockdown in the world's second-most populous country. DEATHS, INFECTIONS * Nearly 421,000 people have been infected across the world and more than 18,800 have died, according to a Reuters tally. * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

EUROPE * The number of cases in Italy, which has more fatalities than any other country, is probably 10 times higher than the official tally, the head of the agency collating the data said. * Nurses and doctors demanded action after Spain reported its sharpest daily increase in coronavirus cases on Tuesday and said about 14% of the nearly 40,000 infections were among health workers. * French authorities reported 240 new deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday for a total of 1,100, making it the fifth country to cross the 1,000-fatalities threshold. * German hospitals with spare capacity welcomed their first coronavirus patients from Italy. * Coronavirus deaths in Britain jumped to 422 on the first day of a national lockdown, while the government called for 250,000 volunteers for the health service. * Austria will massively expand testing in coming days to locate and isolate infected people, its chancellor said on Tuesday. * Poland's government said it would expand restrictions on citizens, including a limit on the number of people taking part in masses, a drastic move in a deeply devout country. * Russia's president Vladimir Putin donned a hazmat suit and respirator during a hospital visit on Tuesday and Moscow's mayor said the outbreak in the capital was much worse than official figures showed. * Norway extended its restrictions until April 13. It has confirmed 2,566 virus cases, of whom 12 have died. AMERICAS * The Trump administration sowed confusion over use of a 1950s-era emergency act to procure coronavirus test kits amid severe shortages of equipment for medical workers. * The virus has killed more than 700 people in the United States and sickened more than 53,000. * An emergency aid package for Canadians facing economic harm from the coronavirus outbreak was stalled. * Mexico will suspend all large public and private gatherings for a month and extend support to small businesses. * Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro laid to rest a diplomatic spat with China in a call with President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, with the two agreeing to work together to fight coronavirus as Brazil's largest city went into lockdown.

ASIA AND THE PACIFIC * Australian officials warned an accelerating number of coronavirus infections could start overwhelming the country's intensive care units. * Mainland China reported a drop in new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday as imported infections fell and no locally transmitted infections were reported. * Indians crowded grocery stores and chemists in a struggle for essential items after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a total lockdown for three weeks. * Thailand has recorded 107 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 934, while South Korea reported 100 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing its total infections to 9,137 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * About half of Iran's government employees were staying at home on Tuesday as the country's death toll exceeded 1,900. * Turkey imposed restrictions on grocery store opening hours and numbers of shop customers and bus passengers, as its death toll rose to 37. * Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported its first death, while the United Arab Emirates' main airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi said they would temporarily suspend all passenger flights from Thursday. * Egypt has declared a two-week curfew, and those who violate the measure will be penalised under emergency laws, the prime minister said. * The Nigerian president's chief of staff has tested positive, a source with direct knowledge said. * South African businesses braced for a nationwide lockdown as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to 554. * Congo's president closed the country's borders and imposed a state of emergency. * Libya confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus, with years of violence leaving its healthcare system highly vulnerable.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Asian shares extended their rally on Wednesday in the wake of Wall Street's massive rebound as the U.S. Congress appeared closer to passing a $2 trillion stimulus package. * Senior Democrats and Republicans were close to reaching a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus package. * Global airlines urged governments to speed up bailouts to rescue the air transport industry as they doubled their estimate of 2020 revenue losses from the coronavirus crisis to more than $250 billion. * The coronavirus pandemic could plunge Japan into deep economic stagnation, the country's central bankers warned at last week's emergency monetary policy meeting. * Norway's unemployment rate soared five-fold this month to its highest level since the 1930s, as companies announced mass layoffs and shutdowns, data showed. * Britain's economy is shrinking at a record pace, faster than during the 2008-09 financial crisis, a survey showed on Tuesday. EVENTS * The Tokyo Olympics were postponed to 2021, the first such delay in the Games' 124-year modern history. * The Cannes Film Festival venue is opening its doors to the town's homeless who have nowhere to go during the coronavirus lockdown. * Australia's A-league soccer season was suspended on Tuesday. * Two Russian cosmonauts and a U.S. astronaut were spending their final weeks on Earth in quarantine before they are scheduled to blast off on April 9 for the International Space Station.

(Compiled by Sarah Morland, Milla Nissi and Aditya Soni; Editing by Ed Osmond, Timothy Heritage, Mike Collett-White and Sriraj Kalluvila)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

New York virus lockdown puts US Open at Winged Foot in limbo

The closure of Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, because of coronavirus concerns have at least temporarily halted preparations there for the 2020 US Open. The US Golf Association said in a statement to GolfChannel.com that it c...

Nearly three-quarters of people in G7 expect virus to make their households poorer -survey

Seventy percent of people in Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States expect their household to lose income due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a survey on Wednesday. The highly contagious coronavirus h...

Sudan's minister of defence dies of heart attack in south Sudan

Sudans minister of defence, Lt Gen Jamaleldin Omar, has died of a heart attack in South Sudan, where he was taking part in peace negotiations between the government and armed movements in Juba, a spokesman for the Sudanese army said early o...

Solskjaer, Stoney share message for Manchester United fans amid coronavirus pandemic

Manchester United managers of mens and womens teams, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Casey Stoney, shared a message for the fans amid coronavirus pandemic saying that we all need to come together during these unprecedented times. Firstly, on behal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020