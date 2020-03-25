Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly three-quarters of people in G7 expect virus to make their households poorer -survey

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 12:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 11:30 IST
Nearly three-quarters of people in G7 expect virus to make their households poorer -survey
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Seventy percent of people in Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States expect their household to lose income due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a survey on Wednesday. The highly contagious coronavirus has caused entire regions to be placed on lockdown, halting services and production and breaking supply chains.

In Italy, which has borne the brunt of the outbreak in Europe, 82% of respondents to the Kantar survey said the coronavirus has or will impact their household income - the highest of the G7 countries - compared to 74% in the United States and 70% in Britain. The country expecting the least financial impact was Germany.

In all G7 countries, most people surveyed said they were washing their hands for longer. In Britain, just 28% of people said they had started working from home more often and only a little over half said they were avoiding visits to elderly and vulnerable relatives and friends where possible.

The online survey was conducted last week - before the British government announced it would enforce its advice to stay home. Japan had the highest number of people who said they had started wearing a mask (65%) but the lowest number of people doing all other measures listed in the survey, such as social distancing, washing hands more and avoiding unnecessary social contact.

In Germany, Canada, and Britain, more than half the people thought that public services in their country were prepared to cope with the epidemic and its consequences. The country with the least confidence was France, where only 33% thought the country could cope.

Italy, which has so far seen more than 6800 deaths, had the highest number of respondents saying they were "very concerned" about the health of their local community, the availability of local health services and care for the elderly and vulnerable. But Italy also had the highest number of people who strongly approved of the way their government was responding to the pandemic, at 39%. Japan had the lowest number of people in this category (5%) followed by Britain (17%).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi king to chair G20 video summit on coronavirus on March 26

Saudi Arabias King Salman will chair an emergency virtual summit of G20 leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday to advance the coordinated response to the novel coronavirus pandemic that has claimed nearly 19,000 lives ...

More than 158,000 volunteer to help UK fight coronavirus - ITV

More than 158,000 people have signed up to help Britains National Health Service tackle the coronavirus outbreak just hours after a request for a quarter of a million volunteers, ITV said. The health ministry and National Health Service dec...

UK parliament set to close for at least four weeks on Wednesday

Britains parliament is set to suspend sitting for at least four weeks from Wednesday as part of the governments efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus. Parliament was due to close for a three-week Easter break from March 31, but a motion...

ANALYSIS-Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions

European airlines crippled by the coronavirus have demanded lasting relief from environmental taxes - in a move that pits their immediate survival against longer-term emissions goals.The looming tax tussle underscores shifting environmental...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020