54-year old COVID-19 patient dies in Tamil Nadu

A 54-year-old man infected with the coronavirus died at a hospital here in the early hours of Wednesday, Tamil Nadu’s first recorded death due to the disease, state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said. The man had a medical history of prolonged illness with uncontrolled diabetes.

"Despite our best efforts, the COVID19 positive patient at MDU, Rajaji Hospital, passed away... he had medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension," the health minister tweeted. The minister also cautioned that COVID-19 with co-morbidity is a high risk condition.

"Having known the impact of virus infections, I’ve been telling in my press meets that COVID19 with co-morbidity like uncontrollable diabetes & hypertension, immunosuppression are high risk conditions. If anyone in ur family has such conditions be extra cautious,pls," he added in another tweet. On Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 18 after six more people, including three woman, tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of coronavirus cases on Wednesday rose to 562 with nine deaths. This does not include the Tamil Nadu death. The state government had announced a lockdown from March 24-31 as part of its efforts to stem the spread of the deadly virus. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the entire country would be under lockdown for three weeks starting midnight. The Tamil Nadu government had also said it will impose section 144 of Cr.PC, which prohibits the assembly more than five persons in public places to implement the lockdown.

